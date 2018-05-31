FOOD & DRINK

Butter's Ice Cream brings unexpected flavors to Silver Lake

By Hoodline
A new spot to score small batch ice cream has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Butter's Ice Cream, the newcomer is located at 2925 W. Sunset Blvd.

The Silver Lake creamery comes courtesy of first-time restauranteurs Garen and Kristofer Nalbandian, Eater reports. The shop offers unexpected flavors like the Bambam-Baklava, which is flavored with real baklava, and Afternoon Delight, flavored with Earl grey tea and shortbread cookie crumbs. Guests can order their scoops in a bowl, handmade cone or float, and add a variety of toppings, like cacao nibs and vegan whipped cream.

Butter's Ice Cream has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Anthony B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 26, said, "We love it! A wonderful new ice cream joint similar to Mashti Malone's with their unique Persian/Armenian flavors (as well as good old-fashioned regular kinds)!"

"This little ice cream shop's got some delicious options for both vegans and non-vegans," added Yelper Jennifer L. "I highly recommend the Banana Grahams. I never would have thought that banana would make a good flavor, but I was proved wrong."

Head on over to check it out: Butter's Ice Cream is open from 3-10 p.m. Monday, 5-10 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed Wednesday).
