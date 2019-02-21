FOOD & DRINK

By The Way Burger makes West Hollywood debut, with burgers and more

Photo: By the Way Burger/Yelp

By Hoodline
If burgers are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 8719 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood, the new arrival is called By The Way Burger.

The menu offers grass-fed beef, Kobe beef, fish and veggies burgers, along with a variety of sliders and sides like housemade french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.

By The Way Burger has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jayce S. wrote, "My new favorite burger joint in WeHo! Great quality, delicious food, portion sizes are more than generous and the employees are super friendly."

And Brian K. added, "A welcome addition to the WeHo food scene. Very tasty Royal Burger, cooked to order, and with cooked fresh fries. Several interesting things on the menu: truffle fries, Kobe burger and more."

Head on over to check it out: By The Way Burger is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineWest Hollywood
FOOD & DRINK
Find pizza and more at Silver Lake's new California Sun
New Century City steakhouse Del Frisco's Double Eagle opens its doors
Donut Friend makes Downtown debut with doughnuts
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders after leading chase with shredded tires
Wet February alleviates drought in California
LAPD LAWSUIT: 'Men keep their jobs, women get fired'
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Pasadena teacher surprised with $25K Milken award
LA taxi, ride-share drivers opposing proposed ban on digital rooftop ads
Willem Dafoe enjoys 4th Oscar nomination for 'At Eternity's Gate'
ICE: Armed suspect in Napa shootout deported 3 times
Show More
Santa Ana PD using new 3D technology to survey crime scenes
Antelope Valley residents wake up to inches of snow
Snow caused temporary closure of Grapevine
OC officials say 25 percent of 415 human-trafficking victims were minors
I-15 at Nevada-California line reopens after weather closure
More News