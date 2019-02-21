By The Way Burger makes West Hollywood debut, with burgers and more

If burgers are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 8719 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood, the new arrival is called By The Way Burger.
The menu offers grass-fed beef, Kobe beef, fish and veggies burgers, along with a variety of sliders and sides like housemade french fries, onion rings and coleslaw.
By The Way Burger has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jayce S. wrote, "My new favorite burger joint in WeHo! Great quality, delicious food, portion sizes are more than generous and the employees are super friendly."
And Brian K. added, "A welcome addition to the WeHo food scene. Very tasty Royal Burger, cooked to order, and with cooked fresh fries. Several interesting things on the menu: truffle fries, Kobe burger and more."
Head on over to check it out: By The Way Burger is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
