Chino-based meat packing company recalls more than 24,000 pounds of raw beef products

A Chino-based meat packing company is recalling more than 24,000 pounds of raw beef products.

American Beef Packers issued the recall after a carcass still under inspection accidentally went into processing.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the health risk is low and there have been no reports of illnesses.

The meat was shipped to federal establishments in California and Oregon, and have establishment number "EST. 34741" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have any of these products, officials advise that you throw them away or return them to the store where you purchased them.
