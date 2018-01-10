FOOD & DRINK

'Cafe Florentine' Brings Coffee, Kosher Fare, And More To Valley Village

A new kosher breakfast and lunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Cafe Florentine, the new addition is located at 12514 Burbank Blvd. in Valley Village.

This newcomer--located in the former Shawarma Dadon space, which closed early last year--features an array of breakfast items, sandwiches, panini, pasta, and fresh fish entrees, along with specialty coffee drinks and a variety of desserts.

On the menu, expect to see items like a Tunisian sandwich with tuna salad, Kalamata olives, red onions, greens, and aioli chili; "Florentine Panini" with roasted eggplant, sun-dried tomato spread, roasted red peppers, hard-boiled eggs, and mozzarella; and pastas like sweet potato ravioli in a creamy pesto sauce and angle hair pasta with an Italian tomato sauce, garlic, and basil.

For fish entrees, there are dishes like tomato-tahini salmon with mashed potatoes, tostada halibut salad with white cabbage, mixed greens, feta, and black bean spread tossed in a cilantro and lime vinaigrette.

Rounding things out are desserts like a "Lotus Cheesecake" with caramel and butter cookie crust topped with lotus cream, chocolate souffle with vanilla ice cream, and "Jerusalem Malabi" with rose water, pistachio, and coconut flakes.

Cafe Florentine has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Ilan S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 31st, said: "Cafe Florentine looks very good and tastes delicious!"

Yelper Eldar I. added: "Finally, a good restaurant that serves a good breakfast with small salads.

We really enjoyed the breakfast and the service! We will definitely come back again."

And Tal A. said: "Great food, served fast. Brings new flavor to the kosher kippers. Definitely a place to adopt!"

Head on over to check it out: Cafe Florentine is open Monday-Thursday from 10am-10pm, Friday from 8am-1pm, Saturday from 6:30pm-midnight, and Sunday from 8am-11pm.
