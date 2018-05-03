FOOD & DRINK

Caffe Luxxe brings coffee and pastries to Pacific Palisades

Photo: Caffe Luxxe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 15200 Sunset Blvd., Suite 105 in Pacific Palisades, the new addition is called Caffe Luxxe.

Located inside the Topa La Cruz building, the opening comes "after over 10 years of looking for the right spot in the neighborhood," Caffe Luxxe writes in a Facebook post. The artisanal coffee shop also recently opened a location in nearby Brentwood.

At the new Pacific Palisades location, look for espresso-based drinks and single-origin coffees. Caffe Luxxe also offers a wide variety of fresh pastries, including kouign annan, croissants and scones.

Caffe Luxxe has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a four-star rating thus far.

Trace V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 30, said, "They have some pastries as well, but we were there to try the coffee which is serious stuff and I can see why they have a devoted following. They are brewed/made individually, so expect to wait a few minutes on busy mornings."

Head on over to check it out: Caffe Luxxe is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
