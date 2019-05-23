eye on l.a.

California Donuts shows off their wildest creations!

By and Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Since 1982, this "mom and pop" bakery in Koreatown has been hopping. Danette Kuoch now co-owns her parents' shop where their motto is "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Kuoch knew that she wanted to put her creative side into the donuts so one day, she got the idea to put a Snickers candy bar inside a donut. What?! Oh, yes! And that was just the beginning.

At California Donuts, every bite is an adventure: From their donuts topped with breakfast cereal to their themed donuts, and some of the cutest creations you'll ever see.

In their panda donut, they use 100% pure chocolate. Their maple bacon donut has maple frosting with bacon on top and satisfies your sweet (and savory) tooth. They even had the idea to take everyone's favorite Girl Scout cookie, Thin Mints, and chop them up for a donut topping and then drizzle it with dark chocolate. They enjoy staying creative when it comes to coming up with new donut flavors, and they say that's what brings in more foodies for a taste adventure.

"Every single bite that you take from each donut is going to be a different flavor and different surprise," said Kuoch.

Find your new favorite donut flavor at California Donuts, 3540 W. 3rd Street in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleskoreatownsocietyeye on l.a.donuts
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON L.A.
Eye on L.A. summer guide 2019
Eye on L.A. looks back at LGBTQ+ history
First black gay magazine
Eye on L.A. presents 'The Legends of Laurel Canyon'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News