California has better bagels than New York, New York Times article says

Foodies -- a new debate is being cooked up and this time it's about bagels.
A New York Times article is bringing a new discussion to the table, asking which state produces the best bagels: New York or California?
According to the Times, the Golden State is the winner.
Writer Tejal Rao, who used to live in Brooklyn, says the bagels in Southern California and the Bay Area are better than their counterparts made in New York.
One of the top bagels cited in her article is Pop's Bagels which recently opened up in Culver City. Other Southern California locations mentioned include Gjusta in Venice, Buellers Bagels in Los Angeles and Maury's Bagels in Silver Lake.
