FOOD & DRINK

Capputeano Cha brings bubble tea to Newport Beach

Photo: Capputeano Cha/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot for bubble tea and smoothies has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Capputeano Cha, the new arrival is located at 3305 Newport Blvd., Unit B.

Located minutes from Newport Beach Pier, this shop serves up a variety of bubble teas, smoothies and yogurt. Try the Rainbow Sweet Orange tea or the green tea with milk foam.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Capputeano Cha is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Alan D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 20, wrote, "So beautiful and delicious. The location is very good, near the beach."

Yelper Jenny M. added, "This new spot sells a variety of drinks! The staff are super friendly and gave me good suggestions. I will definitely come back!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Capputeano Cha is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
