Casual New American spot The Gables debuts in Santa Monica

A counter-order New American restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Gables, the fresh addition is located at 331 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica and offers morning, midday and evening fare.
With a kitchen helmed by chef Vicki Fan Matsusaka, expect to find a market-driven menu featuring California cuisine with offerings like lemon buttermilk pancakes, chilaquiles, and steak frites with scallion vinaigrette.
A selection of fine wines and craft beer is on offer, along with desserts such as ice cream sundaes and olive oil cake with Greek yogurt and citrus. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp so far, The Gables has been warmly received by patrons.
Katherine K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "The Gables is one of the cutest spots I've been to in LA -- which means a lot! I ordered the cashew butter and jam French toast, which is one thick slice of brioche bread. Yummy and so filling! Couldn't finish mine!"
"Atmosphere and food here are unbeatable," added Yelper Jasmine B. "It's hard to find a balance of quality, ambiance and healthy (but indulgent) dishes in Santa Monica, especially near the Promenade. I'm so glad The Gables opened!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Gables is open from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
foodHoodlineSanta Monica