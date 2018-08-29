FOOD & DRINK

Casual New American spot The Gables debuts in Santa Monica

Photo: The Gables/Yelp

By Hoodline
A counter-order New American restaurant has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called The Gables, the fresh addition is located at 331 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica and offers morning, midday and evening fare.

With a kitchen helmed by chef Vicki Fan Matsusaka, expect to find a market-driven menu featuring California cuisine with offerings like lemon buttermilk pancakes, chilaquiles, and steak frites with scallion vinaigrette.

A selection of fine wines and craft beer is on offer, along with desserts such as ice cream sundaes and olive oil cake with Greek yogurt and citrus. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 42 reviews on Yelp so far, The Gables has been warmly received by patrons.

Katherine K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "The Gables is one of the cutest spots I've been to in LA -- which means a lot! I ordered the cashew butter and jam French toast, which is one thick slice of brioche bread. Yummy and so filling! Couldn't finish mine!"

"Atmosphere and food here are unbeatable," added Yelper Jasmine B. "It's hard to find a balance of quality, ambiance and healthy (but indulgent) dishes in Santa Monica, especially near the Promenade. I'm so glad The Gables opened!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Gables is open from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSanta Monica
FOOD & DRINK
8 Below Creamery brings rolled ice cream and more to Burbank
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Doughnuts, grilled cheese & pho: Huntington Beach's newest businesses
California Pizza Kitchen offers cauliflower crust pizza on the kids menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman fatally shot near school in Boyle Heights, police say
4.4-magnitude quake rattles La Verne; felt all over Southland
Man found shot, killed on South LA sidewalk
18-year-old dies after Redlands officer-involved shooting
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Glendale police seek man seen in video touching genitals near park
OC examining why jail calls were improperly recorded
Show More
Encino mural stuck in limbo over threat of lawsuit
Bill makes CA first state to end bail before trial
Couple recalls terrifying moment rock fell on their car in Malibu
Some Chargers get last shot at making the roster this week
Culver City pet owners warning of coyotes killing cats
More News