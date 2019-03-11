Food & Drink

Catch 818 Mariscos brings seafood and more to Van Nuys

Photo: Catch 818 Mariscos/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score seafood and tacos has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Van Nuys, called Catch 818 Mariscos, is located at 7900 Woodley Ave.

From the menu, try the ceviche de camaron or La Diabla, made with fried tilapia, octopus and shrimp sauteed in red chile sauce and served with a cucumber salad and rice. Yelpers also recommend the Micheladas, a zesty Mexican beer, from the bar.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Jeff M., who reviewed the new spot on March 9, noted, "Bomb seafood alert! Tried this place today for the first time. The seafood was delicious. We ordered a few dishes and shared them. Love trying a little bit of everything. I will definitely be back."

And Amy O. wrote, "Great food! Excellent service! We had the shrimp tacos, ceviche and the most incredible Michelada with fresh tamarindo on the rim of the mug! Yum! Will definitely recommend this place and absolutely come back."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Catch 818 Mariscos is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
