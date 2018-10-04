Cauldron Ice Cream brings bubble cones and more to Pasadena

Ice cream fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 526 S. Lake Ave. in Pasadena, the fresh addition is called Cauldron Ice Cream.
The growing regional chain -- with several additional SoCal locations -- features small-batch, hand-crafted ice cream served inside Hong-Kong-style egg waffle cones.
Look forward to flavors that change by the season, from Earl Grey lavender and Vietnamese coffee to vegan-friendly strawberry lemonade and The Cauldron -- vanilla cinnamon ice cream with Oreo cookies. (You can view the current list of flavors here.)
Cauldron Ice Cream has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Elmy E., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "My usual is the Sun, Moon and Stars, which is a delicately tea-flavored ice cream, but on opening day I tried Milk and Cereal. Their vanilla ice cream is one of the most delicious I've eaten, you get your cravings satisfied without a saccharin aftertaste."
"I ordered the Earl Grey lavender ice cream in an original puffle cone," added Yelper Julien B. "The ice cream was excellent. The Earl Grey and lavender perfectly complement each other and the honey adds a nice touch to round out all the flavors."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cauldron Ice Cream is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
