Food & Drink

Veggie Noodle Co. voluntarily recalls veggie ramen products over Listeria concerns in egg

Veggie Noodle Co. is voluntarily recalling its Fresh Veggie Ramen products because the egg used in the packaged product may be contaminated by Listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Veggie Noodle is the latest company to be impacted by the outbreak of Listeria that originated from Georgia-based Almark Foods, which recalled its hard-boiled eggs earlier this month. Almark has expanded its recall twice to involve even more products, including prepared egg white salad and potato salad from Trader Joe's.

RELATED: Trader Joe's recalls egg white salad, potato salad amid Listeria concerns

The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said. Those who may have purchased the recalled product are urged not to consume it.

Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallslisteriarecallfood safety
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vigil held for 6-year-old Long Beach boy allegedly killed by family acquaintance
Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Holiday travelers brace for incoming SoCal storm
2 killed in Harbor Gateway car crash
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Hemet fire that killed 4 likely sparked by Christmas tree, investigators say
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
Show More
Family, friends remember SoCal volunteer who died while searching for missing hiker
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
New lawsuits accuse SoCal priests, counselor of sexual abuse
Flu activity high in 25 states, death rate increased last week
More TOP STORIES News