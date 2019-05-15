Nestle Toll House Cafe gives away free cookies for National Chocolate Chip Day

The store is making the offer to anyone who comes to one of their cafe locations on May 15 while supplies last.
In honor of the day, Nestle's also attempting the world record for longest line of cookies.
And Nestle not the only retailer with a Choclate Chip Day promotion: Potbelly Sandwich Shop, which started in Chicago but now has locations around the country, is offering a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie with purchase.
SEE ALSO: Oreo introduces four new flavors including Baskin Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip