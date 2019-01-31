FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Los Angeles

Photo: RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Ready to celebrate Lunar New Year? On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Tet, the first day of the Lunar New Year -- and spring -- for Vietnamese families. To kick off the celebration, families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Day for a reunion meal, featuring specialties that include dua hanh (pickled spring onions), banh chung (sticky rice with meat or beans wrapped in leaves) and boiled whole chicken.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Los Angeles, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Vinh Loi Tofu



Photo: Kevin T./Yelp

Topping the list is Vinh Loi Tofu. Located at 18625 Sherman Way, Suite 101, in Reseda, the Vietnamese and vegan spot is the most popular Vietnamese restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,502 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Rustic Spoon



Photo: Maricel P./Yelp

Next up is Toluca Lake's The Rustic Spoon, situated at 4384 Lankershim Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 1,274 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion, Thai and Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen



Photo: RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen/Yelp

Century City's RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 654, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indonesian, Vietnamese and Malaysian spot four stars out of 2,236 reviews.

4. Pho 21



Photo: Jimmy H./Yelp

Pho 21, a Vietnamese spot in Canoga Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 691 Yelp reviews. Head over to 21525 Sherman Way to see for yourself.

5. Ktown Pho



Photo: THANASRI T./Yelp

Last but not least, over in Koreatown, check out Ktown Pho, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 526 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers soup and sandwiches, at 974 S. Western Ave.
