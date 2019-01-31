Celebrate Lunar New Year at these top Vietnamese restaurants in Los Angeles

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants in Los Angeles, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Vinh Loi Tofu
Photo: Kevin T./Yelp
Topping the list is Vinh Loi Tofu. Located at 18625 Sherman Way, Suite 101, in Reseda, the Vietnamese and vegan spot is the most popular Vietnamese restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,502 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Rustic Spoon
Photo: Maricel P./Yelp
Next up is Toluca Lake's The Rustic Spoon, situated at 4384 Lankershim Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 1,274 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion, Thai and Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen
Photo: RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen/Yelp
Century City's RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 654, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indonesian, Vietnamese and Malaysian spot four stars out of 2,236 reviews.
4. Pho 21
Photo: Jimmy H./Yelp
Pho 21, a Vietnamese spot in Canoga Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 691 Yelp reviews. Head over to 21525 Sherman Way to see for yourself.
5. Ktown Pho
Photo: THANASRI T./Yelp
Last but not least, over in Koreatown, check out Ktown Pho, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 526 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers soup and sandwiches, at 974 S. Western Ave.