Celebrate National Sandwich Day at one of LA's top 5 sandwich spots

Philippe the Original. | Photo: John K./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're looking for the best sandwich in Los Angeles, consider that National Sandwich Day is just around the corner. Every year, on Nov. 3, sandwich lovers take a day to celebrate what happens when you put delicious things between two slices of bread.

To help get you on the bandwagon, we've rounded up LA's top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

And remember, there's no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.

1. Philippe the Original





Topping the list is Philippe the Original. Located at 1001 N. Alameda St. in Chinatown, the local staple is the most popular sandwich spot in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 5,685 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant, which has been in the same location since 1951, is famous for its French dip sandwiches made with roast beef, roast pork, leg of lamb, turkey, pastrami or ham, served on a freshly baked French roll that has been dipped in gravy.

2. The Griddle Cafe



Photo: Emy-Rose B./Yelp

Next up is Hollywood Hills' The Griddle Cafe, situated at 7916 W. Sunset Blvd. With four stars out of 5,356 reviews on Yelp, the eatery known for its breakfasts has also attracted fans with its sandwiches. Look for the shrimp and BLT, the grilled Parmesan melt and the Summer Salad Sandwich with avocado, tomato, cucumber, cream cheese and roasted pecans.

3. Langer's



Photo: Shelley Z./Yelp

Westlake's Langer's, located at 704 S. Alvarado St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 3,364 reviews. The sandwich it's most known for is the #19 -- hand-cut hot pastrami, coleslaw, a slice of Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on hot rye.

4. Urth Caffe - Downtown LA



Photo: JEREMY W./Yelp

Urth Caffe at 451 S. Hewitt St. in downtown LA is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 4,815 Yelp reviews. It has seven other locations in the area. The cafe's sandwiches, all made on rustic bread, include grilled chicken with cilantro, Caprese and pot roast.

5. Brent's Delicatessen & Restaurant





Then there's Brent's Delicatessen & Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,883 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 19565 Parthenia St. in Northridge. All sandwiches are made on double-baked rye bread and include hot pastrami, Genoa salami and egg salad.
