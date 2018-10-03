FOOD & DRINK

Taco ... Thursday! Where to score tacos on National Taco Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate National Taco Day on October 4. (Shutterstock)

Taco lovers might celebrate Taco Tuesday, but this week they're going to want to push that back a couple days. Thursday is National Taco Day, and it comes with deals.

Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.

Chuy's Tacos
Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any entree for $1. Also, Patron floaters and Modelo beers are $1 off.
As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.

On the Border
Promotion: Eat endless tacos for $8.99.

El Pollo Loco

Promotion: Free taco with any purchase. Must show coupon.
Also, the chain is giving away free tacos for a year to 100 people who enter this contest.

Moe's Southwest Grill
Promotion: Buy 2, Get One Free tacos. Must download Moe's app before Thursday.

Taco Bell
Promotion: 4 tacos for $5
Just like last year, the fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.

Tijuana Flats
Promotion: In honor of Taco Day, Tijuana Flats is offering its usual "Tijuana Tuesdaze" deal on a Thursday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddealstacostaco bellu.s. & worldfree foodfree stuff
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Get pizza, salads and more at Atwater Village's new Hail Mary Pizza
Get coffee, tea and more at Highland Park's new Go Get Em Tiger
Get these trending Santa Monica restaurants on your radar now
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Lake Elsinore residents prepare for storm, possible mudflows
Man's body found at natural gas station in Irwindale
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Man's body washes ashore in Long Beach
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Show More
Uber deploys JUMP electric scooters in Santa Monica
Jovana Lara takes fond look back at place she calls home - Glendale
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Sherman Oaks residents push for temporary homeless housing plan
More News