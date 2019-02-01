Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Anaheim's best sports bars and more

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars and wing spot options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.
---
Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Anaheim's best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.
1. Slater's 50/50
Photo: joe g./Yelp
Topping the list is Slater's 50/50. Located at 6362 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, the sports bar and restaurant, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular sports bar in Anaheim, boasting four stars out of 3,694 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Cave Sports Bar
Photo: Edgardo G./Yelp
Next up is Anaheim Resort's The Cave Sports Bar, situated at 628 W. Orangewood Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and cocktail spot has proven to be a local favorite.
---
Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and Anaheim has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. SSAL Chicken
Photo: Vince V./Yelp
Topping the list is SSAL Chicken. Located at 2895 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Anaheim, the Korean spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest rated chicken wing establishment in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp.
2. One Star Pizza and Chicken
PHOTO: brenda p./YELP
Next up is Northwest Anaheim's One Star Pizza and Chicken, situated at 821 N. Euclid St., Suite B With four stars out of 386 reviews on Yelp, the Korean spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, has proven to be a local favorite.