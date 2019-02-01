FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Los Angeles's best sports bars and more

Chef Kang Food Rehab. | Photo: Kang C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Whether for the football or the commercials, Super Bowl Sunday -- Feb. 3 this year -- looms large on the American cultural landscape.

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars and wing spots to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.

Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Los Angeles's best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.

1. 33 Taps



Photo: 33 Taps/Yelp

Topping the list is 33 Taps. Located at 3725 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake, the sports bar and gastropub is the highest rated sports bar in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Woodman



Photo: The Woodman/Yelp

Next up is Sherman Oaks's The Woodman, situated at 13615 Ventura Blvd. With four stars out of 904 reviews on Yelp, the pub, gastropub and sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Rocco's Tavern



Photo: Stephanie L./Yelp

Westwood's Rocco's Tavern, located at 1000 Gayley Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 266 reviews.

Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and Los Angeles has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Chef Kang Food Rehab



Photo: Chef Kang Food Rehab/Yelp

Topping the list is Chef Kang Food Rehab. Located at 401 S. Vermont Ave., Suite 1, in Koreatown, the Korean and caterer spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest rated chicken wing spot in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 799 reviews on Yelp.

2. Versailles



Photo: Marko C./Yelp

Next up is Crestview's Versailles, situated at 1415 S. La Cienega Blvd. With four stars out of 1,380 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban spot, which offers chicken wings and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Crazy Hot Wings



Photo: Andy D./Yelp

Tujunga's Crazy Hot Wings, located at 7102 Foothill Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score salads, chicken wings and sandwiches 4.5 stars out of 388 reviews.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki brings noodle soup and more to Sandpointe
Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Anaheim's best sports bars and more
Super Bowl 2019: Delicious recipes from ABC7
Express 15 Kosher brings kosher Chinese fare to Crestview
Melrose gets a new cafe: MaVie Cafe
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Strong storm begins soaking parts of SoCal
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas ahead of major storm
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Voluntary evacuations ordered for Holy Fire areas ahead of big storm
Mongols Motorcycle Club vows to fight trademark loss
Hollywood Hills residents prepare for intense rain
LAPD employee charged with murders of wife, teen son
Hollywood intersection closed due to suspicious package
Show More
Cuba meteor: Reports of meteorite falling in town in western Cuba
Space Mountain reopens after man climbs off during ride
Mexico earthquake: 6.6-magnitude quake hits Chiapas
LA city attorney declines to file charges against Michael Avenatti
Virginia governor apologizes for racist imagery in yearbook
More News