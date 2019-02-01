Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Los Angeles's best sports bars and more

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars and wing spots to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.
Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Los Angeles's best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.
1. 33 Taps
Photo: 33 Taps/Yelp
Topping the list is 33 Taps. Located at 3725 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake, the sports bar and gastropub is the highest rated sports bar in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Woodman
Photo: The Woodman/Yelp
Next up is Sherman Oaks's The Woodman, situated at 13615 Ventura Blvd. With four stars out of 904 reviews on Yelp, the pub, gastropub and sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Rocco's Tavern
Photo: Stephanie L./Yelp
Westwood's Rocco's Tavern, located at 1000 Gayley Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 266 reviews.
Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and Los Angeles has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Chef Kang Food Rehab
Photo: Chef Kang Food Rehab/Yelp
Topping the list is Chef Kang Food Rehab. Located at 401 S. Vermont Ave., Suite 1, in Koreatown, the Korean and caterer spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest rated chicken wing spot in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 799 reviews on Yelp.
2. Versailles
Photo: Marko C./Yelp
Next up is Crestview's Versailles, situated at 1415 S. La Cienega Blvd. With four stars out of 1,380 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban spot, which offers chicken wings and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Crazy Hot Wings
Photo: Andy D./Yelp
Tujunga's Crazy Hot Wings, located at 7102 Foothill Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score salads, chicken wings and sandwiches 4.5 stars out of 388 reviews.