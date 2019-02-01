Celebrate the Super Bowl in style with Santa Monica's best sports bars and more

Looking for ways to enjoy America's largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success -- no home-team victory required.
Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Santa Monica's best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.
1. The Brixton
Photo: Isaac C./Yelp
Topping the list is The Brixton. Located at 2827 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica, the New American gastropub and sports bar is the highest rated sports bar in Santa Monica, boasting four stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp.
2. The Daily Pint
Photo: Amanda S./Yelp
Next up is Sunset Park's The Daily Pint, situated at 2310 Pico Blvd. With four stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.
3. O'Briens Irish Pub
Photo: O'Briens Irish Pub/Yelp
Santa Monica's O'Briens Irish Pub, located at 2226 Wilshire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and Irish pub four stars out of 316 reviews.
Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce. Here's a favorite Santa Monica wing spot to satisfy your cravings.
1. Fresh Brothers
Photo: Fresh Brothers/Yelp
Santa Monica's Fresh Brothers, situated at 1447 Lincoln Blvd, is a top choice. With four stars out of 329 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score chicken wings, pizzas and salads has proven to be a local favorite.
You've got your favorite pizza spots, but will they deliver on the big day? Here's are Yelpers' favorite Santa Monica pizzerias that actually deliver, so no one has to miss any of the action.
1. Milo And Olive
Photo: Kenji K./Yelp
Topping the list is Milo and Olive. Located at 2723 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, the Italian restaurant, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Santa Monica, boasting four stars out of 1,593 reviews on Yelp.
2. Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza E Cucina
Photo: Sharon Y./Yelp
Next up is Santa Monica's Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina, situated at 606 Broadway With 4.5 stars out of 345 reviews on Yelp, the Italian restaurant and wine bar, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.