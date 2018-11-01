FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate World Vegan Day at these 3 Anaheim restaurants

Photo: Kareem's/Yelp

By Hoodline
Every year, at least since 1994, people have been celebrating World Vegan Day on November 1. That being said, you don't have to be a strict vegan to enjoy Anaheim's vegan fare.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options from which to choose. To help, Hoodline combed through Yelp data and applied our own secret sauce to come up with the best vegan destinations in Anaheim.

1. Thuyen Vien



Photo: Kate B./Yelp

Topping the list is Thuyen Vien. Located at 1740 S. Euclid St. in Southwest Anaheim, the Vietnamese spot is the most popular vegan restaurant in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,074 reviews on Yelp. It's a family-owned restaurant with a menu that features banana flower tacos, noodle soup with smoked soy duck and kung pow soy chicken.

2. Healthy Junk



Photo: HEALTHY JUNK/Yelp

The Colony's Healthy Junk, located at 201 Center St. Promenade, Unit B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan spot four stars out of 1,248 reviews. The restaurant serves healthy, vegan, gluten-free comfort food like Tex-Mex tacos and the Anaheim chili pepper burger.

3. Kareem's



Photo: Kareem's/Yelp

Kareem's, a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot in Southwest Anaheim, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 376 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1208 S. Brookhurst St. to see for yourself. Known for its falafels, the restaurant serves traditional Middle Eastern dips and salads. Hungry? Try the plant-based feast that comes with falafel, hummus, baba ghanoush, grape leaves and tabouli salad.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAnaheim
FOOD & DRINK
The right foods, vitamins can keep eyes healthy
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Top 5 LA eateries to celebrate World Vegan Day
Get made-to-order treats at the new Duck Donuts in Trade Food Hall
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver charged with killing girl, 11, in Boyle Heights taco stand crash
Trump: US troops at border should treat rocks as 'rifles'
The right foods, vitamins can keep eyes healthy
LASD: Suspect takes woman hostage after being shot by deputy
2 women wounded in Tujunga drive-by shooting
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Dodgers president, GM field questions about Kershaw
Skeleton of man missing for 57 years found by son in basement
Show More
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
Migrant caravan must walk as Mexico ignores demand for buses
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys
Suspect fleeing police crashes into car carrying 5 children in Watts area
More News