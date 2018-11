Celebrate World Vegan Day at these 3 Anaheim restaurants

1. Thuyen Vien

Every year, at least since 1994, people have been celebrating World Vegan Day on November 1. That being said, you don't have to be a strict vegan to enjoy Anaheim's vegan fare.Fortunately, there are plenty of options from which to choose. To help, Hoodline combed through Yelp data and applied our own secret sauce to come up with the best vegan destinations in Anaheim.Topping the list is Thuyen Vien . Located at 1740 S. Euclid St. in Southwest Anaheim, the Vietnamese spot is the most popular vegan restaurant in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,074 reviews on Yelp. It's a family-owned restaurant with a menu that features banana flower tacos, noodle soup with smoked soy duck and kung pow soy chicken.The Colony's Healthy Junk , located at 201 Center St. Promenade, Unit B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan spot four stars out of 1,248 reviews. The restaurant serves healthy, vegan, gluten-free comfort food like Tex-Mex tacos and the Anaheim chili pepper burger. Kareem's , a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot in Southwest Anaheim, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 376 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1208 S. Brookhurst St. to see for yourself. Known for its falafels, the restaurant serves traditional Middle Eastern dips and salads. Hungry? Try the plant-based feast that comes with falafel, hummus, baba ghanoush, grape leaves and tabouli salad.