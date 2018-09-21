Chanpen Thai Cuisine now open in Van Nuys

A new Thai restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Chanpen Thai Cuisine, the fresh addition is located at 15333 Sherman Way, Suite B, in Van Nuys.
Menu offerings include house specialties such as hot and spicy mussels; fried catfish with red curry paste; and marinated short ribs with black pepper, garlic and house sauce.
Starters like spring rolls and chicken dumplings are on offer as well, along with vegetarian options like tofu soup, pineapple fried rice, spicy drunken noodles and green papaya salad. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Chanpen Thai Cuisine has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Bill V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 15, wrote, "I eat Thai food daily and the new menu is great! The specials are really good and the massaman chicken was light and flavorful."
"Had the pad kee mao with beef, ordered spicy," shared Yelper Cameron B. "It was fantastic! My brother had the pad Thai with seafood and loved it as well! ... They also gave us some complimentary coconut ice cream that's made in-house and it was really good, very creamy and flavorful!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chanpen Thai Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
