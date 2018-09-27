Charcoal Grill & Bar now open in Fairfax with kosher eats

Looking for a modern kosher eatery? This new arrival has you covered. Located at 7563 Beverly Blvd. in Fairfax, the fresh addition is called Charcoal Grill & Bar.
Billing itself as a "Taste of Jerusalem," this newcomer brings Israeli and Middle Eastern flavors to the streets of Los Angeles, YeahThatsKosher reports, with dishes like falafel, grilled kebabs, chicken shawarma, hummus and more.
A charcoal/grill theme permeates the restaurant, providing unique flavor and balance from its cocktails to cuisine. Look for everything from rib-eye steaks, lamb chops and short ribs to roasted sweet potatoes, grilled corn and asparagus with truffle sauce.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, the new kosher restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Danny K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 30, wrote, "Finally a great kosher spot! Love the food and the atmosphere. The lamb chops are amazing!"
"The drinks were on fire and the meat was divine!" wrote Yelper Nicole K. "At first glance Charcoal may not catch your eye, but if you look a little closer you'll find treasures inside."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Charcoal Grill & Bar is open from 5-11:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)
