Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Anaheim

PHOTO: andrew w./YELP
Stroll past 408 S. Brookhurst St. in Southwest Anaheim and you'll find HOK (House of Kabob), a new Persian/Mediterranean restaurant that features a time-honored menu complete with dishes like fresh hummus; stuffed grape leaves with ground beef; and fesenjon stew with walnuts, pomegranete sauce, chicken, basmati rice and saffron. (You can view the full menu here.)
PHOTO: F5lash Studio/YELP
New to 935 S. Brookhurst St., Suite 105 in Southwest Anaheim is F5lash Studio, an upscale eyelash salon that specializes in lash styling, eyelash extensions and more. Prospective clients can request an appointment via phone or online here.
Photo: F45 Training/Yelp
New to 165 W. Broadway in the Colony is F45 Training, a circuit training gym featuring 45-minute high-intensity workouts. The national chain -- with additional locations from coast to coast -- offers multiple programs designed for newbies and seasoned pros alike. (Check out its website here for additional information or to sign up for a one week free trial.)
