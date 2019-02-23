FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Anaheim

Photo: F45 Training/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to find out about the newest businesses to open in Anaheim? From an international eatery to a unique salon to a national fitness chain, read on for a list of the newest destinations to debut around town.

Hok



PHOTO: andrew w./YELP

Stroll past 408 S. Brookhurst St. in Southwest Anaheim and you'll find HOK (House of Kabob), a new Persian/Mediterranean restaurant that features a time-honored menu complete with dishes like fresh hummus; stuffed grape leaves with ground beef; and fesenjon stew with walnuts, pomegranete sauce, chicken, basmati rice and saffron. (You can view the full menu here.)

F5lash Studio



PHOTO: F5lash Studio/YELP

New to 935 S. Brookhurst St., Suite 105 in Southwest Anaheim is F5lash Studio, an upscale eyelash salon that specializes in lash styling, eyelash extensions and more. Prospective clients can request an appointment via phone or online here.

F45 Training



Photo: F45 Training/Yelp

New to 165 W. Broadway in the Colony is F45 Training, a circuit training gym featuring 45-minute high-intensity workouts. The national chain -- with additional locations from coast to coast -- offers multiple programs designed for newbies and seasoned pros alike. (Check out its website here for additional information or to sign up for a one week free trial.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAnaheim
FOOD & DRINK
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai makes El Camino Real debut, with ramen and more
New Pacoima gym Planet Fitness opens its doors
New Harvard Heights bakery Paris Baguette opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Warship drops anchor off Malibu coast amid Navy Days event
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Boy killed in drive-by shooting in Gardena, police say
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Pico Union: Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
La Crescenta family captures mountain lion lurking in backyard
Show More
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
Consumer Reports reveals top car picks for 2019
ABC7 Salutes: West LA VA building to house homeless vets
More News