Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Anaheim

Want to find out about the newest businesses to open in Anaheim? From an international eatery to a unique salon to a national fitness chain, read on for a list of the newest destinations to debut around town.Stroll past 408 S. Brookhurst St. in Southwest Anaheim and you'll find HOK (House of Kabob) , a new Persian/Mediterranean restaurant that features a time-honored menu complete with dishes like fresh hummus; stuffed grape leaves with ground beef; and fesenjon stew with walnuts, pomegranete sauce, chicken, basmati rice and saffron. (You can view the full menu here .)New to 935 S. Brookhurst St., Suite 105 in Southwest Anaheim is F5lash Studio , an upscale eyelash salon that specializes in lash styling, eyelash extensions and more. Prospective clients can request an appointment via phone or online here New to 165 W. Broadway in the Colony is F45 Training , a circuit training gym featuring 45-minute high-intensity workouts. The national chain -- with additional locations from coast to coast -- offers multiple programs designed for newbies and seasoned pros alike. (Check out its website here for additional information or to sign up for a one week free trial.)---