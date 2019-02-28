Food & Drink

Check out the 3 newest businesses to open in Yorba Linda

Nikki’s Kitchen. | Photo: Maheen K./Yelp

Thursday, February 28th, 2019
Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Yorba Linda? From a national fitness chain to a breakfast and brunch cafe to luxury skin care spot, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open near you.


Fitness 19





Photo: Florence M./Yelp

Fitness 19 is a gym that's located at 20535 Yorba Linda Blvd. The family-friendly national chain -- with locations from coast to coast -- was founded by fitness industry veterans "who believed that the traditional health club model wasn't meeting the needs of most people," says the company on its website.

The new addition features state-of-the-art equipment, along with a variety of classes -- from body sculpt and power core yoga to hard core boot camp and senior strength training. (You can check out the full class selection here.)

Nikki's Kitchen




Photo: GiveMEaRing/Yelp

Head over to 5091 Richfield Road, Suite B and you'll find Nikki's Kitchen, a new breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, bakery treats and more.

On the menu, expect to find all day favorites such as avocado toast, quiche and breakfast burritos, while lunch offerings include fresh salads and sandwiches like the turkey bacon club on schiacciata rosemary bread. (You can view the full menu here.)

The Derma Lounge




Photo: Mollie S./Yelp

The Derma Lounge is a new skin care and waxing spot that's located at 4848 Lakeview Ave., Suite B. The skincare studio offers "result-oriented treatments in a quiet, private and relaxing setting," says the business on its website, "producing long lasting results through au courant techniques and treatments."

Both sugaring and facials are on offer, along with microcurrent therapy -- a non-surgical face lift designed to produce instant anti-aging results. (Visit the website here for more information or to book an appointment.)
---

