Check out the 4 freshest new businesses to debut in Orange

The Loop: Handcrafted Churros
Photo: The Loop Handcrafted Churros/Yelp
The Loop: Handcrafted Churros is a spot to score specialty ice cream desserts that's located at 2202 N. Tustin St., Suite C.
The new addition -- with additional outposts in Chino Hills, Westminster and Fullerton -- serves up hand-crafted churro and ice cream compilations, along with specialty drinks like Thai tea and guava lemonade. (You can view the full menu here.)
The Laylow Barbershop
Photo: Michael J./Yelp
Stroll past 17853 Santiago Blvd., Suite 104 and you'll find The Laylow Barbershop, a new spot for men's haircuts, beard trims and more. You can book an appointment via phone or by visiting the business's website here.
Sweet Rolled Tacos
Photo: Alex W./Yelp
Sweet Rolled Tacos is a new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt desserts that's located at 3910 E. Chapman Ave. And with five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
The rolled ice cream chain -- with additional locations in Garden Grove and La Habra -- offers specialty ice cream and waffle treats with flavors like mint Oreo, strawberry shortcake and honey avocado. (You can check out the full selection here.)
BeMUSED Escape Rooms
Photo: Mary S./Yelp
BeMused Escape Rooms is a new escape game spot that's located at 1095 N. Main St., Suite B. With five stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.
The 60-minute interactive experience immerses players in a simulated murder investigation, where participants must work together to solve the puzzles and clear their names before the police arrive. (Visit the website here to book your next adventure.)
---
