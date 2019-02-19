FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 4 freshest new businesses to debut in Orange

Photo: Sweet Rolled Tacos/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown the freshest new spots in Orange? From a hand-crafted churro spot to a new escape room, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open their doors recently.

The Loop: Handcrafted Churros



Photo: The Loop Handcrafted Churros/Yelp

The Loop: Handcrafted Churros is a spot to score specialty ice cream desserts that's located at 2202 N. Tustin St., Suite C.

The new addition -- with additional outposts in Chino Hills, Westminster and Fullerton -- serves up hand-crafted churro and ice cream compilations, along with specialty drinks like Thai tea and guava lemonade. (You can view the full menu here.)

The Laylow Barbershop



Photo: Michael J./Yelp

Stroll past 17853 Santiago Blvd., Suite 104 and you'll find The Laylow Barbershop, a new spot for men's haircuts, beard trims and more. You can book an appointment via phone or by visiting the business's website here.

Sweet Rolled Tacos



Photo: Alex W./Yelp

Sweet Rolled Tacos is a new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt desserts that's located at 3910 E. Chapman Ave. And with five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

The rolled ice cream chain -- with additional locations in Garden Grove and La Habra -- offers specialty ice cream and waffle treats with flavors like mint Oreo, strawberry shortcake and honey avocado. (You can check out the full selection here.)

BeMUSED Escape Rooms



Photo: Mary S./Yelp

BeMused Escape Rooms is a new escape game spot that's located at 1095 N. Main St., Suite B. With five stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.

The 60-minute interactive experience immerses players in a simulated murder investigation, where participants must work together to solve the puzzles and clear their names before the police arrive. (Visit the website here to book your next adventure.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOrange
FOOD & DRINK
The Loop makes Orange debut, with hand-crafted churros and more
Chef makes gelatin shots, beauty bowls to make supplements tastier
Get to know these 3 new Sherman Oaks businesses
New spot Bloom & Plume Coffee now open in Historic Filipinotown
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Arrest made in connection to 1973 OC cold case
Lancaster: Man arrested in deadly assault outside Jack in the Box
Porter Ranch triple homicide was not random attack, police say
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Sketch released of El Monte attempted rape, kidnapping suspect
Trump wants CA to pay back billions for high-speed rail project
How Dolby helps make the Oscar ceremony sound as good as it looks
Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant relishing time in awards season spotlight
Show More
Kaiser school in Pasadena to waive tuition for 1st classes of students
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
IE parents protest California Healthy Youth Act at schools
Activists, lawmakers announce bill to ban wild animal acts in CA
Don Newcombe, legendary Dodgers pitcher, dies at 92
More News