Check out the 4 newest eateries to open in Los Angeles

Want to get to know the newest restaurant additions to Los Angeles? From a taco food truck to New American eateries, read on to see the newest spots to open near you.

Teddy's Red Tacos



New to 46 Windward Ave. in Venice is Teddy's Red Tacos, a food truck, offering tacos and more. With 4.5 stars out of 12 Yelp reviews so far, the fresh arrival is receiving positive attention.

Shaquille's



Shaquille's is a new cocktail bar and traditional American spot that's located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite A150, in Downtown. The new arrival is off to an auspicious start with 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp.

Pikoh



Head over to 11940 W. Pico Blvd. in Sawtelle and you'll find Pikoh, a bar and New American spot. With five stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.

Tartine Bianco



Tartine Bianco is a new bakery and New American spot that's located at 757 S. Alameda St., Suite #160, in Downtown. With four stars out of 23 Yelp reviews, Tartine Bianco has been warmly received in the neighborhood.
