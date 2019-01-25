FOOD & DRINK

Check out the 5 freshest new eateries to open in Los Angeles

Photo: Percolate/Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to find out about the freshest new spots in Los Angeles? From a new Italian restaurant to a bubble tea shop, read on to see the newest arrivals to launch recently.

Jon & Vinny's



Photo: K W./Yelp

Jon & Vinny's is an all-day Italian spot, offering pizza and more, that recently opened at 11938 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu, look for avocado toast, soft-scrambled eggs, pizzas, housemade pastas, soft-serve ice cream and more.

La Esquina



Photo: LA ESQUINA/Yelp
La Esquina is a Mexican eatery that recently opened at 8905 Venice Blvd. in Palms. Yelpers are fans of La Esquina: it's got five stars out of seven reviews, so far. On the menu, look for classic dishes like quesadillas, nachos, carnitas, pollo asado tacos, carne asada burritos and more.

Chick Me Out



Photo: DIANA S./Yelp

Chick Me Out is a fast-casual Mediterranean chicken joint that recently opened its doors at 6201 Van Nuys Blvd. in Van Nuys. The build-your-own restaurant offers a choice of base (rice bowl, salad bowl or pita), protein (chicken, falafel or steak), spreads, toppings and sauces.

Bango Creamery



Photo: April M./Yelp

Now open at 6411 Sepulveda Blvd. in Van Nuys is Bango Creamery, a spot to score ice cream. With five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start. The ice cream parlor specializes in specialty rolled ice cream combinations and bubble waffle cones.

Percolate



Photo: Percolate/Yelp

New to 7959 Melrose Ave. in Melrose is Percolate, a tea shop specializing in fresh-brewed loose-leaf tea drinks with boba. With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Percolate so far. The shop offers hot and iced loose-leaf teas, boba teas and espresso drinks.
