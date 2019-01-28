Check out the 5 most popular spots in Irvine's Business District neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Business District, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. 85C Bakery Cafe
Photo: 85C Bakery Cafe/Yelp
Topping the list is bakery and patisserie/cake shop 85C Bakery Cafe. Located at 2700 Alton Parkway, Suite 123, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 5,534 reviews on Yelp.
The global chain -- with over 1,000 locations worldwide -- features an assortment of Asian-inspired treats, from Japanese-style brioche and red bean panna cotta to Hokkaido cheese tarts and marble taro sweet bread. Hot and cold espresso beverages are on offer as well, along with smoothies, slushes and several tea varieties. (You can check out the full menu here.)
2. North Italia
Photo: North Italia/Yelp
Next up is popular Italian spot North Italia, situated at 2957 Michelson Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 2,429 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
With locations from Arizona to Texas, the growing national chain features small plates, pizzas and authentic Italian dishes like house specialty bolognese with grana padano cheese and squid ink malfadine with white shrimp, calamari, mint and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
3. HiroNori Craft Ramen
Photo: Christine N./Yelp
HiroNori Craft Ramen, a spot to score ramen and rice bowls, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2222 Michelson Drive, Suite 234, 4.5 stars out of 1,762 reviews.
The popular eatery -- with an additional outpost in Long Beach -- was established in 2017 and comes courtesy of chefs' Hiro Igarashi (Silverlake Ramen) and Tadanori Akasaka (Mottainai Ramen), explains the business on its website. Expect to find fresh cut noodles, housemade broth and fresh ingredients in ramen bowls like tonkotsu and soy sauce-based shoyu.
4. Liberty Diamonds
Photo: Liberty Diamonds/Yelp
Liberty Diamonds, a jewelry store, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 187 Yelp reviews. Head over to 18009 Sky Park Circle, Suite A, to see for yourself.
The family-owned business was established in 1982 by owner David Lob, who from an early age jumped at the opportunity to learn diamond cutting and Gemology, says the company on its website. Come browse the spot's array of elegant jewelry for the perfect gift, from necklaces and earrings to rings and men's accessories. (You can check out the store's online shop here.)
5. Houston's Restaurant
PHOTO: Chelsea S./YELP
And then there's Houston's Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 1,713 reviews. Stop by 2991 Michelson Drive to hit up the steakhouse and New American spot next time you're in the neighborhood.
The Irvine outpost of the national collection of restaurants features seasonal selections and signature dishes, from sushi rolls and Chicago-style spinach dip to housemade veggie burgers and rotisserie chicken with apricot glaze. (You can view the dinner menu here.)