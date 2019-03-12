Food & Drink

Check out the freshest new businesses to debut in Los Angeles

Photo: Tous les Jours/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Los Angeles? From a coffee shop to an ice cream spot, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut around town.

Intelligentsia Coffee





Photo: joi r./Yelp

Now open at 6401 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood is Intelligentsia Coffee, a spot to score coffee, tea and more. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

The specialty coffee chain has locations in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York and serves up single origin coffees and teas, and espresso sourced from around the world. From the menu, Yelpers recommend the cappuccino; or try the Colombia Tres Santos, a seasonal blend.

Tous Les Jours




Photo: Tous les jours/Yelp

Stroll past 404 E. Second St. downtown and you'll find Tous Les Jours, a new bakery, offering desserts, coffee and tea and more.

This is the first L.A. location for this national franchise. The spot serves French-Asian pastries, sandwiches and coffee. Grab a chestnut pastry for breakfast, or fill up on a classic chicken club sandwich for lunch.

Here's the entire menu.

Firehouse Subs




Photo: firehouse subs/Yelp

A new addition to Van Nuys, Firehouse Subs is a deli, offering sandwiches, fast food and more that's located at 6171 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite A-3.

This national franchise, which was founded by firefighters, donates a portion of its proceeds from every meal to local first responders. The fast food spot serves hot and cold subs as well as salads. On the menu, look for the Firehouse Meatball hot sub, smothered in melted provolone, zesty marinara and Italian seasonings.

Check out the full menu here.

Groundwork Coffee




Photo: ralph h./Yelp

Groundwork Coffee is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more, that's made its debut at 8121 W. Third St. in Beverly Grove.

In addition to coffee and tea, this L.A.-based chain serves up a full made-to-order brunch menu. Try the breakfast tacos, avocado toast or the house granola, made with yogurt, oats, almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, shredded coconut, brown sugar and a mixture of dried fruit, strawberries and blueberries.

View the rest of the menu here.

Baskin-Robbins




Photo: neil a./Yelp

Baskin-Robbins is a spot to score ice cream, desserts and custom cakes, that recently opened its doors at 140 W. Anaheim St., Suite A-1 in Wilmington.

This national chain offers ice cream, cakes and frozen drinks. Order up two scoops of ice cream in a chocolate dipped waffle cone, or grab a friend and share a banana royale sundae, topped off with bananas, hot fudge, chopped almonds, whipped cream and a cherry.

Get the menu here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleshoodline
TOP STORIES
UCLA coach, USC workers among dozens accused in college admission scam
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Hacienda Heights murder: Mom's boyfriend charged in case
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Some IE schools close as heavy snow hits local mountains
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at IE park, held down by family
SoCal to see mild temps, light showers Tuesday
Show More
Eyewitness This: Butterflies swarm SoCal, flour recall, 'Aladdin' full trailer
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
Poppy super bloom threatened by picture-taking visitors
South Gate father arrested for murder of 5-month-old daughter
Jussie Smollett appears in court for hearing; Cameras allowed for Thursday hearing
More TOP STORIES News