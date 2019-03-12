Check out the freshest new businesses to debut in Los Angeles

Intelligentsia Coffee
Photo: joi r./Yelp
Now open at 6401 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood is Intelligentsia Coffee, a spot to score coffee, tea and more. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
The specialty coffee chain has locations in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York and serves up single origin coffees and teas, and espresso sourced from around the world. From the menu, Yelpers recommend the cappuccino; or try the Colombia Tres Santos, a seasonal blend.
Tous Les Jours
Photo: Tous les jours/Yelp
Stroll past 404 E. Second St. downtown and you'll find Tous Les Jours, a new bakery, offering desserts, coffee and tea and more.
This is the first L.A. location for this national franchise. The spot serves French-Asian pastries, sandwiches and coffee. Grab a chestnut pastry for breakfast, or fill up on a classic chicken club sandwich for lunch.
Here's the entire menu.
Firehouse Subs
Photo: firehouse subs/Yelp
A new addition to Van Nuys, Firehouse Subs is a deli, offering sandwiches, fast food and more that's located at 6171 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite A-3.
This national franchise, which was founded by firefighters, donates a portion of its proceeds from every meal to local first responders. The fast food spot serves hot and cold subs as well as salads. On the menu, look for the Firehouse Meatball hot sub, smothered in melted provolone, zesty marinara and Italian seasonings.
Check out the full menu here.
Groundwork Coffee
Photo: ralph h./Yelp
Groundwork Coffee is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee, tea and more, that's made its debut at 8121 W. Third St. in Beverly Grove.
In addition to coffee and tea, this L.A.-based chain serves up a full made-to-order brunch menu. Try the breakfast tacos, avocado toast or the house granola, made with yogurt, oats, almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, shredded coconut, brown sugar and a mixture of dried fruit, strawberries and blueberries.
View the rest of the menu here.
Baskin-Robbins
Photo: neil a./Yelp
Baskin-Robbins is a spot to score ice cream, desserts and custom cakes, that recently opened its doors at 140 W. Anaheim St., Suite A-1 in Wilmington.
This national chain offers ice cream, cakes and frozen drinks. Order up two scoops of ice cream in a chocolate dipped waffle cone, or grab a friend and share a banana royale sundae, topped off with bananas, hot fudge, chopped almonds, whipped cream and a cherry.
Get the menu here.
