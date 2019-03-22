Check out the freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Ana

Buqqa Mediterranean Grill
Now open at 201 E. Fourth St., Unit 127, in Lacy is Buqqa Mediterranean Grill, a Mediterranean and Turkish spot. Its menu includes the Beef Gyro French Baguette and baklava. So far, it's been well-received, earning a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.
Santa Ana River Brewing Company
Head over to 3480 W. Warner, Suite B, and you'll find Santa Ana River Brewing Company, a new brewery offering hop-forward ales, such as FarCryo and Wrolf. Having already received five stars out of three reviews, this place is well on its way to distinction.
La Vegana Mexicana
A Lacy newcomer, La Vegana Mexicana is a Mexican and vegan spot that's located at 201 E. Fourth St. Having received 4.5 out of 15 reviews, this spot prepares plant-based foods using traditional Mexican ingredients.
