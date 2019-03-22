Food & Drink

Check out the freshest new businesses to debut in Santa Ana

Photo: Buqqa Mediterranean Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Santa Ana? From gyros to brews, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive around town.

Buqqa Mediterranean Grill




Now open at 201 E. Fourth St., Unit 127, in Lacy is Buqqa Mediterranean Grill, a Mediterranean and Turkish spot. Its menu includes the Beef Gyro French Baguette and baklava. So far, it's been well-received, earning a five-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

Santa Ana River Brewing Company




Head over to 3480 W. Warner, Suite B, and you'll find Santa Ana River Brewing Company, a new brewery offering hop-forward ales, such as FarCryo and Wrolf. Having already received five stars out of three reviews, this place is well on its way to distinction.

La Vegana Mexicana




A Lacy newcomer, La Vegana Mexicana is a Mexican and vegan spot that's located at 201 E. Fourth St. Having received 4.5 out of 15 reviews, this spot prepares plant-based foods using traditional Mexican ingredients.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
