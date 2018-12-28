Check out the freshest new restaurants to launch in Los Angeles

Iki Ramen
Photo: Frances I./Yelp
A newcomer to Koreatown, Iki Ramen is an izakaya, offering ramen and more that's located at 740 S. Western Ave., Suite 116. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a 4.5-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant sources humanely raised organic meat for its pork and chicken broths, and the ramen is made with compound truffle butter. The ramen offerings include spicy miso, tonkotsu and yuzu shio.
Indian Masala House
Photo: Ak k./Yelp
Now open at 17934 Ventura Blvd. in Encino is Indian Masala House, an Indian spot. Yelpers are fans of Indian Masala House: it's got five stars out of 12 reviews, so far. The menu features classic Indian appetizers such as onion pakora and meat samosa. The main dishes include lamb tikka, chicken vindaloo, shrimp tikka masala and chana masala.
Marco's Pizza
Photo: ditter c./Yelp
New to 18938 Ventura Blvd. in Tarzana is Marco's Pizza, a spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings. The nationwide pizza chain features an extensive menu. Pizzas include the All Meat, with classic pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and the signature Marco's sauce and three-cheese blend, and the White Cheezy, with bacon, onions, sliced tomatoes, garlic parmesan sauce, feta and Marco's signature three-cheese blend.
The Sandwich Shoppe
Photo: Liliya G./Yelp
The Sandwich Shoppe is a spot to score sandwiches, salads and juice and smoothies that opened recently at 3171 Cahuenga Blvd. W. in Hollywood Hills. With five stars out of 24 reviews, It's proven popular with Yelpers. Sandwiches on the menu include Erik's Famous Russian Sandwich, a Russian salad served on double Russian rye toast with the option of beef, chicken or vegetarian, and home-made tuna salad with mozzarella, tomato, mayonnaise, lettuce and mustard.