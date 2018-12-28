FOOD & DRINK

Check out the freshest new restaurants to launch in Los Angeles

Photo: Iki Ramen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to explore the freshest new spots in Los Angeles? From a ramen spot to a sandwich shop, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut near you.

Iki Ramen



Photo: Frances I./Yelp

A newcomer to Koreatown, Iki Ramen is an izakaya, offering ramen and more that's located at 740 S. Western Ave., Suite 116. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a 4.5-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant sources humanely raised organic meat for its pork and chicken broths, and the ramen is made with compound truffle butter. The ramen offerings include spicy miso, tonkotsu and yuzu shio.

Indian Masala House



Photo: Ak k./Yelp

Now open at 17934 Ventura Blvd. in Encino is Indian Masala House, an Indian spot. Yelpers are fans of Indian Masala House: it's got five stars out of 12 reviews, so far. The menu features classic Indian appetizers such as onion pakora and meat samosa. The main dishes include lamb tikka, chicken vindaloo, shrimp tikka masala and chana masala.

Marco's Pizza



Photo: ditter c./Yelp

New to 18938 Ventura Blvd. in Tarzana is Marco's Pizza, a spot to score pizza, salads and chicken wings. The nationwide pizza chain features an extensive menu. Pizzas include the All Meat, with classic pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon and the signature Marco's sauce and three-cheese blend, and the White Cheezy, with bacon, onions, sliced tomatoes, garlic parmesan sauce, feta and Marco's signature three-cheese blend.

The Sandwich Shoppe



Photo: Liliya G./Yelp

The Sandwich Shoppe is a spot to score sandwiches, salads and juice and smoothies that opened recently at 3171 Cahuenga Blvd. W. in Hollywood Hills. With five stars out of 24 reviews, It's proven popular with Yelpers. Sandwiches on the menu include Erik's Famous Russian Sandwich, a Russian salad served on double Russian rye toast with the option of beef, chicken or vegetarian, and home-made tuna salad with mozzarella, tomato, mayonnaise, lettuce and mustard.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Corona Claim Jumper closes with no notice
New Downtown Pan-Asian spot MOA Kitchen opens its doors
Score sandwiches and more at new Wax Paper Chinatown
Get to know these 3 new Hollywood businesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
2 killed, 3 injured in Sylmar wrong-way crash
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo out for weeks after surgery
Robbers pretend to be cops in West Covina home invasion
Chris Brown facing charges over pet monkey
VIDEO: Suspect uses blowtorch to try to break into gas station ATM
Fire rips through structure south of downtown LA
Show More
UCLA doctor's magnet study helping patients with bladder injuries
$1M donation helps OC woman open shelter for human trafficking victims
Family of woman who went missing at LACMA in 2016 speaks out
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Study: Younger women earning more but still doing more housework
More News