Check out the newest businesses to launch in Glendale

Distroller World
2164 Glendale Galleria
Photo: WINNIE L./Yelp
Distroller World is a toy store.
The Mexican toy brand, founded by artist Amparo Serrano in 2004, sells bright and colorful toys that promote inclusiveness and having fun.
It's getting mixed feedback so far, with a three-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.
Yelper Arvin A., who was among the first to review it on Jan. 10, wrote, "Saw this colorful store from far away and it got my attention. When I went in, everyone was so nice and welcoming and one of the girls there explained the story line to me and showed me around. Amazing concept. Amazing store. Loving the idea of it."
And Winnie L. said, "I took a quick tour around, but didn't find any items for anyone's kids that I know. The toys are all plastic-based and I'm not sure I understand them. I suppose they're aliens in capsules for adoption and accessories are also sold to keep them well or something? There are also useful products, such as pencil cases and backpacks, but the characters are slightly too out of this world for my taste."
The new store is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Mr Furley's Bar
224 N. Brand Blvd.
Photo: MR FURLEY'S BAR/Yelp
Mr Furley's Bar is a new bar and traditional American spot.
There is an extensive craft beer list, hand-crafted cocktails and classic bar food like beef or chicken skewers, pulled pork sandwiches and mozzarella sticks. Enjoy fun and games with pool tables, dart boards and shuffleboard tables.
It's on its way to building a local fan base, with a four-star rating out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
Michael B., who reviewed it on Dec. 16, said, "The setup is great. When you walk in, it's so deceiving. It's not until you get more than halfway up to the bar that you realize how massive this place is! Drinks were reasonably priced with lots of options for bottled beer. We opted for shuffle board instead of pool and the bartender was sweet in getting us everything we needed."
Adena M. noted, "A fun bar to go when you want to kill time and have some fun with friends. They have great drinks and delicious food. The bartenders are friendly and very energetic at 1 a.m."
The new bar is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
AY Flowers
6500 San Fernando Road
PHOTO: AY FLOWERS/YELP
AY Flowers is a florist and floral designer spot.
The flower shop offers vibrant and colorful bouquets, flower boxes and other floral compositions. It also provides arrangements for baby showers, birthdays, weddings and funerals.
It's getting rave attention so far, with five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
A. R., who was the first to review it on Sept. 12, said, "I recently learned about this new flower shop when we saw a floral design at an accounting office and were curious. It definitely stands out with its approach, so we ordered one for our office. It was a combination of edible arrangement and floral design."
Sona G. added, "Love this flower shop! What an amazing and high class flower shop. You feel like you are at a high class environment with very pleasant people and gorgeous flowers!"
Drop in from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Elephant Thai Food
730 S. Central Ave., Suite 104
Photo: Elephant Thai Food/Yelp
Elephant Thai Food is a Thai spot.
On the menu, look for traditional Thai dishes like chicken pad thai, seafood soup, tom yum noodles and more.
With four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the new Thai eatery is getting positive attention from diners.
Alexis H. wrote, "I was not disappointed when the pad thai arrived at out table. It was flavorful and juicy--just what I was craving. We started with the seafood soup first and it was also excellent. My dad couldn't stop eating it! Even when we were just down to broth, he tossed rice in and atd the rest. He couldn't stand to waste the broth!"
And Ron S. noted, "Food is really good and authentic. Lots of parking. Lunch time here is always busy any day of the week I come by."
Hungry? Elephant Thai Food is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
SomiSomi
1157 Galleria Way, Suite C005
Photo: Aimee W./Yelp
SomiSomi is a spot to score ice cream.
The Japanese-inspired treats include a variety of soft serve ice creams, including matcha, chocolate, black sesame and milk tea, plus taiyaki, which is a fish-shaped waffle cake that comes in flavors like red bean, taro and cheddar.
It's hitting the right notes with locals, having earned a 4.5-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp.
Janice K., who reviewed it on Jan. 10, said, "First time visiting this location and it's awesome! Just a place in the mall, but the workers were really nice and let me sample multiple flavors! They had a new flavor (Oreo) which was super tasty and not too sweet! I love how creamy their ice cream is and, best of all, it's lactose-free!"
Tiffany Y, added, "Finally got to try this awesome dessert! I got the milk and ube swirl with taro filling in the taiyaki cone, which had the perfect texture--crisp on the outside and soft inside."
The new spot is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.