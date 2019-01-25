Check out the newest businesses to launch in Santa Monica

Natura Nail Spa
Photo: NATURA NAIL SPA/Yelp
New to 922 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica is Natura Nail Spa, a nail salon that also offers waxing and eyelash services. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp. The nail salon touts its organic products such as all-natural nail polish and organic scrubs.
Blue Bottle Coffee
Photo: Sean B./Yelp
Popular Oakland-based chain Blue Bottle Coffee recently opened a new cafe at 2439 Main St. in Santa Monica. Its roastery is known for roasting six pounds of coffee beans at a time to ensure the freshness and quality of the coffee.
The Place To Be
Photo: Sean B./Yelp
The Place To Be is a French bakery-cafe that recently opened its doors at 2510 Main St. in Santa Monica. And with five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
The bakery is owned by a married couple who moved to California from France: the husband is the baker and the wife is in the front of the shop. It offers freshly baked breads, pastries, desserts, sandwiches and salads.
Nordstrom Local Brentwood
Photo: NORDSTROM LOCAL BRENTWOOD/Yelp
Finally, Nordstrom Local Brentwood is located at 214 26th St. With five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, the personal styling spot owned by the department store giant is off to a strong start. The store offers personal stylists, alterations and tailoring, a place to pick up online orders and more.