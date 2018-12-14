FOOD & DRINK

Check out these 3 new Venice businesses | Hoodline

Photo: RYU Apparel/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get to know the freshest new spots in Venice? From a Cryotherapy spa to a skate shop, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive in this area of Los Angeles.

---

Cryosoul


300 Westminster Ave.
Photo: CRYOSOUL/Yelp

CryoSoul is a cryotherapy spa spot.

Services include localized Cryo treatment, Cryo facial and LED light therapy. CryoSoul offers a monthly membership, as well as combinations of services.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, CryoSoul has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Andrej R., who reviewed CryoSoul on October 10, wrote, "I did a 12 minute Cryo session on an old injury of mine and immediately felt relief and relaxation like I haven't felt in years. The owners want to help people heal and have brought a new way to do it in a beautiful way."

CryoSoul is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.

Ryu Apparel


1130 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Photo: RYU APPAREL/Yelp

RYU Apparel is a spot to score men's clothing, sports wear and women's clothing.

This is the first California location for the Vancouver-based brand. RYU, which stands for Respect Your Universe, specializes in urban athletic apparel.

RYU Apparel currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Tony S. noted, "Love this latest addition to Abbot Kinney! I never thought athletic streetwear could look so sleek. Prices are extremely reasonable, and you'll love the haute couture vibe."

RYU Apparel is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Moxi Roller Skate Shop - Venice


1501 Main St., Suite 105
Photo: moxi roller skate shop - venice/Yelp

Moxi Roller Skate Shop - Venice is a skate shop, which specializes in custom roller skates.

The shop makes any shoe or boot into a roller skate, made by Moxi's Jacob Anderson. It has a sister location in Long Beach and sponsors the co-ed Beach Cities Roller Derby team.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Moxi Roller Skate Shop - Venice has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Cliff C. wrote, "The shop has a everything a skater needs, including Moxi skates, wheels and accessories."

Moxi Roller Skate Shop - Venice is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
New West Hills vegetarian spot Swagatham Vegetarian Cuisine opens its doors | Hoodline
Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Costa Mesa | Hoodline
Try this $500 brownie covered in gold
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
At least 2 hurt after chase ends in crash in Silver Lake
Police detain 1 person at Corona High School after call about man with gun
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
2 childhood friends fight for their lives after South LA hit-run
Burbank porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages
5 in custody after fatal East LA shooting leads to pursuit, crash
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Thousand Oaks man arrested for allegedly molesting 2 young girls
Show More
Report: J&J knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades
Trucks fill up with Spark of Love toys in Anaheim
Thousands celebrate end of finals with Chapman Undie Run in Orange
Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school on attack anniversary
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
More News