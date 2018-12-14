Check out these 3 new Venice businesses | Hoodline

---
Cryosoul
300 Westminster Ave.
Photo: CRYOSOUL/Yelp
CryoSoul is a cryotherapy spa spot.
Services include localized Cryo treatment, Cryo facial and LED light therapy. CryoSoul offers a monthly membership, as well as combinations of services.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, CryoSoul has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Andrej R., who reviewed CryoSoul on October 10, wrote, "I did a 12 minute Cryo session on an old injury of mine and immediately felt relief and relaxation like I haven't felt in years. The owners want to help people heal and have brought a new way to do it in a beautiful way."
CryoSoul is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Ryu Apparel
1130 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Photo: RYU APPAREL/Yelp
RYU Apparel is a spot to score men's clothing, sports wear and women's clothing.
This is the first California location for the Vancouver-based brand. RYU, which stands for Respect Your Universe, specializes in urban athletic apparel.
RYU Apparel currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Tony S. noted, "Love this latest addition to Abbot Kinney! I never thought athletic streetwear could look so sleek. Prices are extremely reasonable, and you'll love the haute couture vibe."
RYU Apparel is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Moxi Roller Skate Shop - Venice
1501 Main St., Suite 105
Photo: moxi roller skate shop - venice/Yelp
Moxi Roller Skate Shop - Venice is a skate shop, which specializes in custom roller skates.
The shop makes any shoe or boot into a roller skate, made by Moxi's Jacob Anderson. It has a sister location in Long Beach and sponsors the co-ed Beach Cities Roller Derby team.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Moxi Roller Skate Shop - Venice has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Cliff C. wrote, "The shop has a everything a skater needs, including Moxi skates, wheels and accessories."
Moxi Roller Skate Shop - Venice is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.