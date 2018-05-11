Check out these 4 new delis in DTLA for sandwiches, soups and more

West Jeff To-Go
5162 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams
Photo: West Jeff To-Go/Yelp
West Jeff To-Go is a fast-casual deli, offering sandwiches, bowls and more on West Jefferson.
On the menu, try the Ruthie bowl -- a vegan Sloppy Joe with red slaw and chimichurri -- or the Bella sandwich with wasabi tuna, tomato, arugula and provolone on thick-cut brioche.
Craving something light? Check out the charred cauliflower salad consisting of fresh herbs, capers, red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes and whole-grain mustard vinaigrette. (View the full menu here.)
West Jeff To-Go currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Tonya R., who reviewed West Jeff To-Go on May 2, wrote: "So happy I discovered this gem. The food is delicious, the cookies (they deserve their own five-star review) and the staff is warm. Our food was colorful, flavorful and fresh. Plus I love the way they support the surrounding community."
Steven W. noted: "I just happened to stumble by this amazing new grab-and-go deli on West Jefferson right near La Brea. It's a cute little place with umbrellas and lights on a great outdoor patio. But their menu is really what grabbed me. You MUST try this place."
West Jeff To-Go is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Jayde's at the Glen
2964 Beverly Glen Circle, Beverly Crest
Photo: Jayde's at the Glen/Yelp
Jayde's at the Glen is a family-owned boutique marketplace, cafe and deli featuring organic, locally sourced products that are also ethically produced.
"Where there is convenience, there is no lack of quality," the company says on its site. "Always fresh, always featuring organic items, and there's always something special to be found."
Artisanal packaged meals are made daily courtesy of the market's noteworthy deli. Offerings include a selection of seafood and butcher cuts, as well as kale salad and organic cut fruit.
In the cafe, you'll find classic drip coffee, espresso creations and freshly baked pastries.
Jayde's at the Glen currently holds 3.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Sharen E., who reviewed Jayde's at the Glen on March 13, wrote: "Wow! After much anticipation, Jayde's did not disappoint! Stunning design, beautiful layout and variety of flowers, cafe, gourmet market goods galore!"
"This place is wonderful because of the convenience and friendly staff," added Alexa H.
Jayde's at the Glen is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Dave's Chillin and Grillin
5715 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park
Photo: Jason P./Yelp
Craving sandwiches? Dave's Chillin and Grillin is a deli and traditional American spot that uses freshly baked, preservative-free bread and unprocessed meats and cheeses.
Previously based in Eagle Rock, the sandwich spot -- owned by Dave Evans -- has been in business since 2005. Last year, Evans closed that location because of high rents and a changing food scene, Eater reported. Now, as part of a joint venture, Dave has found new digs on Figueroa. The eatery shares a space with butcher shop Chops Meat and Fish and features a menu that's relatively unchanged.
Look for over a dozen sandwich variations to choose from like rosemary turkey with avocado, tomato and cheese; a surf-and-turf tuna melt with grilled pastrami on sourdough; and The Wicked Vegan with veggies, hummus and basil dressing.
For sides, options include spicy coleslaw and vegan pasta salad. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 492 reviews on Yelp, Dave's Chillin and Grillin has been getting positive attention.
Erik N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 20, said, "Ridiculously fresh, flavorful and fantastic food! I'm considering a strict daily lunch regimen here. Up and down the menu. There are too many great options for sandwiches!"
Yelper Daniel B. added: "Dave is a great host and very attentive. The surf-and-turf is absolutely a winner and I know I will eat it again. The hot sauce they make in-house is equally excellent. Love this place and these guys."
Dave's Chillin and Grillin is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Freedman's
2619 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park
Photo: marc s./Yelp
Housed in an unassuming strip mall space on the border of Silver Lake and Echo Park, Freedman's is a deli and bar offering modern takes on classic Jewish cuisine.
Look for bagels, smoked fish platters and a number of sandwiches like the Reuben and the chopped liver. Dinner entrees include a swordfish steak with remoulade, the mutton chop with anchovy and mint jelly and glazed brisket with smoked bone marrow, meant to be shared.
Sides include the matzo ball soup and latkes with cured sea trout and sour cream.
Freedman's current rating of four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Mei L., who reviewed Freedman's on Dec. 6 wrote: "I am addicted to their bagels! Excellent service, friendly staff. I have been there twice in the last five days. Reuben is deliciously hot with melty cheese and thick pastrami."
Yelper Carly H. added: "This is such a wonderful addition to our Silver Lake neighborhood! We went to check this Jewish-style deli out last night and were blown away. The service was impeccable, the food was so delicious and the atmosphere is funky and lively."
Freedman's is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)