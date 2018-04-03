FOOD & DRINK

Check Out These 4 New Eagle Rock Businesses

Photo: Rock'n Egg Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the freshest new spots in Eagle Rock? From a bubble tea joint to a pizzeria and ice creamery, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to arrive in this part of Los Angeles.

Bobalicious


1743 Colorado Blvd.
Photo: Michelle L./Yelp

Bobalicious specializes in customizable tea and boba drinks, as well as small bites and snacks.

Customers can first choose a tea--ranging from green tea to oolong--to serve as a base. Then, they can select toppings, including egg custard, jelly or boba, and then add a flavor like honey, caramel or red bean.

Bobalicious also offers small bites like popcorn chicken, fried tofu, French fries and corn salad.

Yelp users are excited about Bobalicious, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on the site.

Yelper Jonathan L., who reviewed Bobalicious on January 11th, wrote, "First time here and it is so cute! They have bears everywhere! The menu is huge and they have a separate menu for the specials."

And Arielle P. said, "Not your average boba shop experience. Come here for teddy bears, colorful and funky drink options and your favorite junk food served perfectly on top of your unique boba mix. Bring your appetite and your camera--you'll need both to really appreciate Bobalicious."

Bobalicious is open Wednesday-Monday from 11:30am-11:30pm. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

Piencone


1958 Colorado Blvd.
Photo: Alexa S./Yelp

Piencone is a new pizzeria, ice creamery and bar courtesy of Corey and Michelle Wilton, the husband-and-wife team behind Four Cafe. The 4,500-square-foot space includes a bar and a patio with a kid-friendly play area.

On the menu, look for pies like the "Honey Pot" with salami Americano, spigarello, sheep's cheese and fermented Aleppo honey; the "Dig Dug" with spring peas, new potatoes and green garlic; and the "Beer Baron" with beer-braised leeks and pancetta.

Piencone also offers house-made ice cream, with flavors that include brown butter lavender and Mexican hot chocolate.

Yelp users are excited about Piencone, which currently holds five stars out of one review on the site.

Yelper Daniel L., who reviewed Piencone on April 1st, wrote, "I have been looking forward to Piencone for weeks. Their menus is fresh, hip and all that I need to have a fantastic culinary experience."

Piencone is open daily from 11am-11pm.

Walt's Bar


4680 Eagle Rock Blvd.
Photo: Zach C./Yelp

Walt's Bar is a pinball and arcade game-themed bar from brothers Brad and Jeff Johnsen--both longtime fans of classic pinball games--and their friend Travis Echert. Brad and Echert are also behind Add-a-Ball in Seattle, reports Time Out Los Angeles.

The bar is named for the Johnsen brothers' father, Walt, who brought home a pinball game that inspired their collection of more than 200 machines. Some of those games are now available and regularly rotated in at Walt's Bar.

The bar also offers small eats such as hot dogs, German pretzels and chips. For drinks, look for a selection of wines and nearly a dozen local and craft brews on tap, as well as hot dogs, German pretzels and chips.

Walt's Bar's current rating of five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Rachael P., who reviewed Walt's Bar on March 28th, wrote, "They have a great drink selection, and the pinball machines are definitely a great touch, because I used to be addicted to them in my youth."

And Lauren M. said, "On Wednesday nights, they have pinball tournaments and the joint gets pretty busy, but it still manages to feel chill. We will definitely be back here to hang out more, a good addition to the area!"

Walt's Bar is open daily from 11am-2am.

Rock'n Egg Cafe


4616 Eagle Rock Blvd.
Photo: Rock 'N Egg Cafe/Yelp

Located in the former Auntie Em's Kitchen space, Rock'n Egg Cafe specializes in traditional American-style breakfast and lunch fare.

On the extensive menu, expect to see a variety of sweet and savory breakfast offerings, including waffles, cookies-and-cream French toast, and brandied ham eggs Benedict with mushrooms, tomatoes and feta cheese.

Yelp users are generally positive about Rock'n Egg Cafe, which currently holds four stars out of 62 reviews on the site.

Yelper Arv R., who reviewed Rock'n Egg Cafe on April 1st, wrote, "Our new go-to spot. Nothing fancy, but good food, great prices and huge portions."

Joel D. noted, "Great food, lovely atmosphere. Their brandied pork loin Benedict is to die for."

Rock'n Egg Cafe is open Tuesday-Sunday from 6am-2pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
