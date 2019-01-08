Check out these 5 new Koreatown businesses

H Cafe
3200 W. Eighth St.
Photo: H CAFE/Yelp
H Cafe is a New American breakfast and brunch spot and bar.
On the menu, expect to see dishes like the pan-seared salmon with sauteed baby kale and brown butter carrot mash; the buttermilk fried chicken and waffle with butter and maple syrup; and the H Burger with bacon, lettuce, fried onion ring, tomatoes, American and cheddar cheeses and thousand island dressing. It also serves breakfast and brunch fare. (See the full menus here.)
H Cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Stefanny B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 12, wrote, "This is a cute brunch spot. ... The food was delicious. The server was very nice. Perfect place to have Sunday brunch with some mimosas. I had the short rib hash it was one of the best I've ever had."
Yelper Zhobin P. added, "This place is fantastic! I was completely blown away by the amazing food, atmosphere and service. The vibe is great and the music is at the perfect volume where you can hear the people you are with while loud enough to drown out third party conversations."
Head on over to check it out: H Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, and 7 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Egg Tuck
528 S. Western Ave.
Photo: EGG TUCK/Yelp
Egg Tuck is a cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, offering coffee and tea and more.
The spot offers egg sandwiches, which are made from scratch with cage-free eggs and served on brioche buns. Expect sandwiches like the Avo Egg with scrambled eggs and fresh avocado, or the Royal West with beef short ribs, over-medium egg, cheddar cheese, pickle and grilled onion.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 62 reviews on Yelp, Egg Tuck has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Lilith H., who reviewed it on Nov. 8, wrote, "If your lunch feels uninspiring, let Egg Tuck spice it up! It serves tasty egg sandwiches and coffee. Everything on the menu looks amazing. The Avo Egg sandwich is as tasty as it sounds."
And J M. added, "Got the egg and ham sandwich. Really simple ingredients, but delicious as a whole. The thick piece of perfectly toasted toast is split down the middle, creating a little pocket where the egg is tucked in. The egg was perfectly seasoned and super fluffy!"
Egg Tuck is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Openaire
3515 Wilshire Blvd., Floor 2
Photo: OPENAIRE/Yelp
Openaire is a New American and breakfast and brunch spot.
Located inside the Line Hotel, the spot gets its name from the open air feeling of its greenhouse-like dining room. On the menu, expect dishes like the Ahi Tuna Nicoise with haricot verts, egg, radish, potatoes and mustard dressing, or the Maine Lobster Club Sandwich, with smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes and herb mayo.
Openaire currently holds 3.5 stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Kell S., who reviewed it on Nov. 8, noted, "This is one of the prettiest spaces I've dined in. ... Avocado toast was my favorite. ... It's served on a really great, chewy, sourdough-type of bread, and garnished with thinly sliced cucumbers, baby tomatoes and more."
Yelper George L. wrote, "Came here for the selfie/Instagram potential. Situated in a greenhouse structure in Line LA hotel in Koreatown. It's a very cute structure with hanging plant-chic decor. Their food cart has a variety of goodies, from oyster shooters to ham croissants. Their cocktails are amazing."
Openaire is open from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Full Service Coffee
4450 Beverly Blvd.
Photo: FULL SERVICE COFFEE/Yelp
Full Service Coffee is a spot to score coffee and tea and more.
Housed in an old Texaco Station from the 1940s, it offers drive-thru coffee, including cold brewed, espresso, Americano, cappuccino, lattes and tea.
Full Service Coffee currently holds five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Ahmed F., who reviewed Full Service Coffee on Oct. 27, wrote, "This is my new favorite coffee spot in LA! The coffee and service were amazing. They brew Verve coffee beans, which is really high quality stuff from Santa Cruz."
Alexis A. noted, "Super cute little coffee spot. They have oat milk for non-dairy people! The whole atmosphere of the shop is a drive-through coffee shop. It's my favorite latte in the area."
Full Service Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
Myungrang Hot Dog
450 S. Western Ave., Suite 313
Photo: Prarie D./Yelp
Myungrang Hot Dog is a spot to score corn dogs and more.
The Korean chain offers specialty corn dogs, including the Spicy Hot Dog with mozzarella cheese, jalapenos and sweet potato pieces, and the Squid Ink Hot Dog with squid ink in the batter and mozzarella cheese. (Check out the full range of options here.)
Myungrang Hot Dog currently holds four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Bryan K., who reviewed it on Jan. 7, wrote, "This rice corn dog is on fire in Korea and has traveled over a thousand miles to bring its unique flavor to Los Angeles. ... The corn dogs are nothing like you have tried before and the price is well deserved and worth it."
Susie O. added, "Yummiest hot dog I've had! Although I guess it's more like a corn dog than a hot dog? ... I tried the squid ink, mozzarella & sausage and the rice cake one, all of which were delicious."
Myungrang Hot Dog is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.