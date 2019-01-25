Check this chicken: Mediterranean spot Chick Me Out opens its doors in Van Nuys

If you've got Mediterranean on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 6201 Van Nuys Blvd. in Van Nuys, the newcomer is called Chick Me Out.
The menu invites diners to choose their base of rice, salad or pita; a protein of chicken, falafel, steak or roasted vegetables; up to three spreads; a variety of toppings; and a sauce. It also serves up whole, half and quarter servings of rotisserie chicken.
The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Dee A. wrote, "Genius concept, especially for the health nuts that love Mediterranean. The chicken is yummy. It is very juicy and seasoned well. The sauces (garlic sauce, lemon jalapeno, hummus) are delicious."
Avo B. added, "This place is awesome. It's the perfect amount of food at a great price. The chicken melts in your mouth. They also offer fully seasoned rice."
Intrigued? Head on over: Chick Me Out is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
foodHoodlineLos Angeles