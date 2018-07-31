Chef's BBQ makes Glendale debut with kebabs, pizza and barbecued boar

Barbecue fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to the heart of Glendale, called Chef's BBQ, is located at 1100 S. Central Ave.
According to the eatery's Yelp page, the spot was founded by "two courageous travelers who came up with an idea of creating a one-of-a-kind eatery combining all the best this world can offer."
On the menu, expect to find fusion cuisine inspired by Europe, Asia, America and the Mediterranean with specialties like ground beef crepes with spices; lamb chops served with white rice, hummus and grilled tomato; and bacon khachapuri with sulguni cheese and egg. Kebabs, pizza and salads are also available.
For more adventurous eaters, exotic barbecue is on offer as well, such as wild boar and three-piece venison. (You can check out the full menuhere.)
With a four-star Yelp rating, Chef's BBQ is off to a positive start with locals.
Davit M., who reviewed it on July 29 wrote, "Tried out the spot, ordered pork ribs and beef barbecue. Very delicious and appetizing! Would definitely come back."
"Excellent new restaurant in Glendale!" added Yelper Mike P. "The chicken barbecue was great. Also, they provided us a free khachapuri (Armenian cheese pizza) as an appetizer -- it was really good!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chef's BBQ is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
