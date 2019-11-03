Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers

Popular chicken chain, Chick-Fil-A, may have confused hundreds of fans by sending out a misleading email.

In an attempt to celebrate National Chicken Day, the store called for customers to order their chicken sandwich on Nov. 3, which happens to be on a Sunday this year.

Since they are famous for being closed on Sunday, customers would not be able to indulge.

Chick-Fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.

Popular competitor, Popeyes poked fun at the company, saying they are always open, seven days a week.

Popeye's even announced that their famous chicken sandwich would be back on that same Sunday.

CNN contributed to this article.
