Chick-fil-A brings signature chicken sandwiches to Burbank

A new fast food joint has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Chick-fil-A, the fresh addition is located at 3113 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank.
It's the first Burbank location for the popular American fast food restaurant chain, which originated in Georgia in 1946. On the menu, look for the original chicken sandwich, waffle potato fries, the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit and the signature Chick-fil-A dipping sauce.
The newcomer has garnered middling reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.
Kris S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 12, wrote, "Chick-fil-A, you're so delicious. There is no drive-thru, but there is curbside pickup if you have the app on your smartphone."
Yelper Shauna S. added, "This location is awesome! Fast service, super kind, and very accommodating. So excited to have a Chick-fil-A in Burbank!"
Chick-fil-A is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
