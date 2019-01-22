FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A brings signature chicken sandwiches to Burbank

Photo: Chelly C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast food joint has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Chick-fil-A, the fresh addition is located at 3113 W. Olive Ave. in Burbank.

It's the first Burbank location for the popular American fast food restaurant chain, which originated in Georgia in 1946. On the menu, look for the original chicken sandwich, waffle potato fries, the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit and the signature Chick-fil-A dipping sauce.

The newcomer has garnered middling reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

Kris S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 12, wrote, "Chick-fil-A, you're so delicious. There is no drive-thru, but there is curbside pickup if you have the app on your smartphone."

Yelper Shauna S. added, "This location is awesome! Fast service, super kind, and very accommodating. So excited to have a Chick-fil-A in Burbank!"

Chick-fil-A is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBurbank
FOOD & DRINK
5 top spots for sushi in Beverly Hills
Frites with flair in Windsor Square: Cafe Parisien opens its doors
Jimmy John's offers free food to those affected by government shutdown
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LA teachers back in class Wednesday as union approves LAUSD deal
Riverside veteran gifted refurbished vehicle to help her get around
Calabasas campground murder: Anthony Rauda pleads not guilty
Some Rams fans win lottery for lower-cost Super Bowl tickets
Family pleads with public to help find missing Moreno Valley teen
LA Phil conductor Gustavo Dudamel honored with Hollywood star
Investigation underway after human remains found in Malibu
Lawsuit seeks redo of Rams-Saints NFC game
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
LA City Council declares 'Justin Turner Day'
How underlying conditions, medications could lead to hearing loss
Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Man found dead of apparent burns near open electric vault in Westlake district
More News