FOOD & DRINK

Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts (KTRK)

On the keto diet and love Chick-fil-A?

Now you don't have to choose one or the other. The fast food restaurant has come up with a way for you to have both.

Chick-fil-A has introduced keto-friendly menu options, along with food tips so you don't have to navigate that diet all alone, because what else are friends for?

Some of the foods have 10 or fewer net grams of carbs, the restaurant says.

For breakfast, it suggests trying out an Egg White Grill without the English muffin, or try the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.

More of a Hash Brown Scramble Bowl kind of person? Just hold the hash browns and go for grilled chicken or sausage instead.

But what about when hunger strikes again at lunchtime and dinner?

Reach for entrees like the Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich, both without the bun.

You can still drench your side salad in dressings and sauce, too. Just try options such as the Garlic and Herb Ranch Sauce or Creamy Salsa Dressing.

Head here to see the full list of keto-friendly offerings at Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A appears to be one of the latest restaurants to show foodies on the keto diet some love.

Chipotle launched its own keto and paleo-friendly bowls in January.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-adiets
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Heart healthy' food label can be deceiving, expert says
Get these trending Los Angeles restaurants on your radar now
The Loop makes Orange debut, with hand-crafted churros and more
Check out the 4 freshest new businesses to debut in Orange
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
Family thankful for arrest made in Inglewood cold case
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Show More
Local clinic brings in tooth fairies to help kids learn cavity-fighting habits
Megastorm could bring flooding danger around Whittier Narrows Dam
'Heart healthy' food label can be deceiving, expert says
Success of 'Spider-Verse' demonstrates new era for animation
Filmmaker earns Oscar nomination for 1st film, 'Bao'
More News