More than 100 people camped out overnight Wednesday in anticipation of Chick-fil-A's grand opening of its new Burbank location.The 12-hour campout at 3113 West Olive Avenue was among the latest of the company's so-called "First 100" events, which Chick-fil-A has held since 2003 to tout the launching of new franchises.Area residents, who endured temperatures in the high 40s, spent the night in tents and were given the opportunity to win free food and drinks for a year. The first 100 people in line got the chance to be selected to receive complimentary meals every week in 2019.