EMBED >More News Videos In-N-Out Burger is officially out. A new survey finds the California chain is no longer America's favorite fast-food restaurant.

Starting Monday, Chick-Fil-A is launching its version of an American comfort food classic as a side dish option.Macaroni and cheese will be available with any lunch or dinner, including kids meals or just by itself.The new mac and cheese is the first permanent side to be added to the menu since 2016.Chick-Fil-A says its mac and cheese includes a special blend of cheddar, Parmesan and Romano.The chain says mac and cheese will be made fresh in restaurants every day. In a recent survey, Chick-Fil-A beat out In-N-Out Burger and Raisin' Cane's as America's favorite fast-food restaurant