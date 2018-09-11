Want to earn free Chick-fil-A nuggets? If you simply login or download the restaurant's updated app - an order of the nuggets is on them.In order to receive the free eight-count nuggets, you need to either sign in to your Chick-fil-A One account or create one. The offer is good until Sept. 29.Chick-fil-A recently created a tiered membership program where customers can earn points for ordering through the app, making an online catering order, or by scanning the QR code at a register or drive-thru.Every purchase at Chick-fil-A earns a member points and they can redeem them for a reward. The more points a customer earns, the more benefits can become available to them as they move up the tiers.The program starts at a regular member level, then to silver after the member earns 1,000 points in a year and a red member after earning 5,000 points in one year.