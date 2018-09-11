FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A offering free 8-count nuggets to customers who sign in to or download updated app

(Shutterstock)

Want to earn free Chick-fil-A nuggets? If you simply login or download the restaurant's updated app - an order of the nuggets is on them.

In order to receive the free eight-count nuggets, you need to either sign in to your Chick-fil-A One account or create one. The offer is good until Sept. 29.

Chick-fil-A recently created a tiered membership program where customers can earn points for ordering through the app, making an online catering order, or by scanning the QR code at a register or drive-thru.

Every purchase at Chick-fil-A earns a member points and they can redeem them for a reward. The more points a customer earns, the more benefits can become available to them as they move up the tiers.

The program starts at a regular member level, then to silver after the member earns 1,000 points in a year and a red member after earning 5,000 points in one year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbusinesschick-fil-afree stufffree foodmobile appapprestaurant
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Janejira Thai Bistro now open in Pasadena
Fresh eats: Here are 4 new spots to try in Santa Monica
Ronan debuts on Melrose with cocktails, wood-fired pizza and more
From boba to breakfast: Get to know these 3 new Woodbridge businesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
North Las Vegas school locked down after 18-year-old killed on campus
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes; Trump speaks at PA site
K-9 helps catch Garden Grove burglary suspects
'Bachelor' contestant Amanda Stanton arrested on suspicion of battery domestic violence
DA declines to charge Nick Carter in sex assault case
LA family demands answers after parked BMW catches fire
Mac Miller's autopsy finished, cause of death not determined yet
Show More
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be freed from prison Sept. 19
Snake slithers under airport seats
Hurricane Florence: SoCal first responders trek to East Coast
Many California marijuana products failing safety tests
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
More News