Chihuahua Cerveza brings tacos and more to Newport Beach

Photo: Chihuahua Cerveza/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new brewery and beer bar, offering refreshing Mexican-style lagers and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3107 Newport Blvd. , the new addition is called Chihuahua Cerveza.

The independently-owned domestic brewery is inspired by the strong Mexican culture in Southern California, explains the business on its website, billing itself as "a small brewery with a grande bark that's competing with the big dogs."

Expect to find distinct flavors and a smooth finish from each of the spot's unique cervezas, which can also be enjoyed mixed into "Micehuahas" -- beer cocktails consisting of lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, and peppers.

Authentic tacos are on offer as well, along with nachos, sides and an interactive self-pour beer wall.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Lucas J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 26, wrote, "This is my new go-to spot. The beer is awesome, and getting to pour your own from the tap was a blast and kept the lines short. The food is top notch and a great value."

"I just tried the carnitas-style turkey taco and it is the best turkey taco I've ever had!" shared Yelper Sandi P. "I love how Chihuahua is incorporating the holidays into their menu! The staff is also great!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chihuahua Cerveza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
