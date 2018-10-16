Chill out: The 5 best spots to score shaved ice delights in Los Angeles

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shaved ice hot spots in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Brian's Shave Ice
PHOTO: huy t./YELP
Topping the list is Brian's Shave Ice. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 103, in Sawtelle, it is the highest-rated shaved ice establishment in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 722 reviews on Yelp.
According to its website, the regional chain -- with additional locations in Tarzana and Sherman Oaks -- serves up Hawaiian shave ice specialties complete with flavors directly imported from Oahu, including matcha green tea, passion orange guava and Tiger's Blood (strawberry colada).
A variety of add-in options are available as well, from fillings like ice cream and mochi balls to toppings such as sour spray and Ghirardelli chocolate. (You can check out the full selection here.)
2. Blockheads Shavery
Photo: Kyle L./Yelp
Next up is Sawtelle's Blockheads Shavery, situated at 11311 Mississippi Ave. With four stars out of 2,161 reviews on Yelp, the shaved ice spot has proven to be a local favorite, offering flavors like black sesame, strawberry and seasonal pumpkin. It specializes in what it calls snow cream, or shaved ice mixed with cream.
Round out your dessert with toppings such as caramelized cinnamon flakes, red beans or lychee, and finish it off with a drizzle of coconut puree or caramel. (See the full variety here.)
3. Spoon By H
PHOTO: glenn a./YELP
Melrose's Spoon By H, located at 7158 Beverly Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the family-owned cafe 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews.
The eatery features shaved snow flavors like coffee, taro and salted caramel, along with a full made-to-order menu complete with sandwiches, waffles, stir-fry dishes and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
4. Sul & Beans
Photo: Minh P./Yelp
Sul & Beans, a spot to score shaved ice in Koreatown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,138 Yelp reviews. Head over to 621 S. Western Ave., Suite 208A to see for yourself.
With an additional outpost in Rowland Heights, the popular shop specializes in bingsoo -- a Korean shaved ice dessert-- with flavors like Earl Grey, taro, watermelon and yogurt berry. (You can check out the full menu here.)
5. Slusheeland
PHOTO: Slusheeland/YELP
Last but not least, check out North Hollywood's Slusheeland, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 308 reviews on Yelp. You can find the treat spot at 6005 Vineland Ave., Suite 105.
The family-owned and operated establishment offers shaved ice flavors ranging from coconut and pineapple to bubblegum and cherry.
For some added fun, try one of the flavor combinations such as the Rainbow with blue-raspberry, banana and strawberry or La Paleta -- a mango and watermelon flavor combo, topped with chamoy and Tajin (Mexican seasoning). (See the shaved ice menu here.)