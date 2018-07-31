FOOD & DRINK

Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's National Avacado Day, and if you're in search of some free guacamole, Chiptole's got you covered! (WTVD)

John Clark
It's National Avocado Day, and if you need a way to celebrate you might want to consider Chipotle.

The Mexican restaurant chain is offering free guacamole on an entree, or a free side of guac, with any online and mobile app orders on Tuesday.

Just be sure to you use the seven-digit offer code, "AVOCADO."

There is a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last.

And if you just can't get enough of the green stuff, circle Sept. 16 on your calendar, which is National Guacamole Day.

There are no announcements just yet, but it's a good bet somebody will be offering great guac bargains on that day as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfree foodguacamolechipotle
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chef's BBQ makes Glendale debut with kebabs, pizza and barbecued boar
Slice above the rest: Check out Anaheim's top spots for pizza
50 years on, McDonald's isn't messing with its Big Mac
Gourmet Romano makes Burbank debut, with pizza, paninis and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 hospitalized, including pregnant woman, in Gardena shooting
Man barricaded inside sheriff's vehicle in Montebello
Brush fire damages apartments in Newhall
Person found shot on 710 Freeway on-ramp in Lynwood
San Pedro big rig crash blocks lanes on Vincent Thomas Bridge
Stargazers check out closeness of Mars at Griffith Observatory
Robbery suspects flee moving vehicle in Watts
Photos from the wildfires across California
Show More
Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium
Victim of alleged abuse by IE youth pastor speaks out
Volkswagen enthusiasts stop in Ventura during road trip
VIDEO: Man sets fire at NY gas station
CA's Prop 6 to repeal state's gas tax draws strong opinions
More News