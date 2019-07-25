chipotle

Chipotle guacamole will be free for one day only

For those who rue the day Chipotle charged extra for guacamole, the popular chain is letting customers order the luxury item free of charge for one day only.

The fast Mexican food restaurant announced the free guacamole offer for Wednesday, July 31, or otherwise known as National Avocado Day.

The offer is good for one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced item when ordering through Chipotle's mobile app or website, the restaurant said.

The offer is limited to one free guacamole per entree, and offer is subject to availability.

Chipotle also said that the offer can be used for any entree that is redeemed as a Chipotle Rewards meal, meaning your burrito bowl with guac, for example, could be free but only if you've collected enough rewards credits.

You can get full details on the offer here.

Chipotle has been generous as of late. The restaurant used this year's NBA Finals to give away burritos every time the word "free" was announced during its broadcast.

And, of course, guacamole topping is already free at Chipotle, but only when you order the veggie burrito option.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodchipotlefree stuffavocadou.s. & world
CHIPOTLE
SUV driver crashes into Newbury Park Chipotle, nearly hits employee
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Chipotle offering nurses BOGO deal Tuesday
Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect in deadly SFV crime spree
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Funeral held for Palmdale toddler Noah Cuatro
L.A. Chargers training camp in Costa Mesa officially begins
3 girls arrested after attack on girl with special needs
Older drivers more likely to be distracted by in-car technology, AAA says
Oversize truck snags power lines
Show More
Carson murder: Missing teen found, second suspect arrested
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Chicago mayor faces fallout over comment picked up by hot mic
1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into pole in Highland Park
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
More TOP STORIES News