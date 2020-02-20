Food & Drink

Chipotle offering buy-one-get-one-free deal Friday for wearing hockey jersey on 'Miracle on Ice' anniversary

Chipotle has a buy-one-get-one free deal for hockey fans on Friday.

Customers who show up wearing a hockey jersey will be able to buy two meals for the price of one, KSHB reported.

It's all to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," when the U.S. hockey team pulled off a massive upset, beating the highly-favored Soviet Union at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid in 1980.

Those hoping to take advantage of the deal and sport their favorite jersey must dine-in.

The anniversary of the victory is this Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhockeyfoodolympicsmexicanchipotlefast food restaurantu.s. & worlddealshockey fan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 women found dead inside Hemet home
Body of missing Malibu woman found at her home
Bones in Mission Viejo yard found to be human
SurveyUSA poll: Nearly half of Californians say democracy is endangered
Bizarre standoff at Walnut gas station ends with no arrest
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Show More
OC lawyer faces federal charges, accused of selling 'ghost guns'
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
IE bank robbery suspect leads authorities on chase to San Diego
New hiking trail links Baldwin Hills to the beach
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home
More TOP STORIES News